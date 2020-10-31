Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royce Da 5'9 Reacts To Lil Wayne's Donald Trump Endorsement As Expected

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Royce Da 5'9 Reacts To Lil Wayne's Donald Trump Endorsement As Expected

Royce Da 5'9 Reacts To Lil Wayne's Donald Trump Endorsement As Expected

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

alleymuzik

Alley Muzik Radio Royce Da 5'9" takes a moment to reflect on Lil Wayne's glowing endorsement of President Trump, citing one of his ic… https://t.co/DWrEcYf8ot 3 hours ago

SouthBeats078

Southbeats 🇦🇫 🇳🇱 RT @HipHopDX: Royce Da 5'9 reacts to Lil Wayne's Donald Trump endorsement as expected 😂 ⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/l2BoJXjUfK https://t.co/… 5 hours ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Royce Da 5'9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump is now trending on https://t.co/KaV23IWGIJ... https://t.co/KaV23IWGIJ 12 hours ago

S_wayne1

IAM_S_WAYNE Royce Da 5’9″ Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Donald Trump Picture https://t.co/U3R8GaoTfh https://t.co/litrTQCcT7 19 hours ago

979TheBox

KBXX 97.9 The Box Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump https://t.co/8BOGAOttX8 1 day ago

931wzak

93.1 WZAK Checking Coonchi: Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump https://t.co/2vJrnpPa8I https://t.co/RwmqDUjTC7 1 day ago

Teamfearless4L

Teamfearless4L Checking Coonchi: Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Lil Wayne Endorsing Trump https://t.co/7VOw97MfNC 1 day ago

HipHopImm0rtal

Hip Hop Immortal RT @HotNewHipHop: Royce Da 5'9" takes a moment to reflect on Lil Wayne's glowing endorsement of President Trump, citing one of his iconic b… 1 day ago