Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Families make adjustments to their annual Halloween routine because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Halloween & COVID-19: Trick or treating looks different during 2020.

Murder charge.

Halloween is here.

And while that often means trick or treating for families across the county, the allen county health commissioner recommends trick or treaters stay home and avoid parties because of covid-19.

Fox 55's mallory beard shows us how families chose to celebrate diffe rently this year since many couldn't resist a little fun.

?nats?nine year-old john vance was frightened at the thought of no candy this halloween.

John vance//age 9"this year...i mean i didn't know if we were going to have trick or treating because of covid.

So i was a little worried."

Worried about losing a special moment ... walking with family and friends from house to house ... filling his bucket with treats.

But john's mother, heidi ... like a lot of parents tonight ... made adjustments so they could still enjoy the fall time holiday.

Heidi vance//john's mother"still bought candy but we haven't bought as much because we don't know how many kids are going to be trick or treating.

So we just made minor adjustments.

We kind of did home costumes instead of going out and buying new ones."

Fort wayne police made adjustments of their own ... designating trick or treating hours between 5:30 and 7:30.

Brittany weisman of new haven started a halloween facebook group for residents to pool resources for a covid-friendly halloween.

Brittany wiesman//new haven resident "because covid has cancelled quite a few things recently and halloween being my favorite holiday, i wanted it to be safe so it didn't get cancelled and i wanted it to be informative so that people would be able to know where they feel comfortable taking their kids..."she says after giving birth just three weeks ago, she thinks more inclusively now.brittany wiesman//new haven resident "people were posting saying they weren't gonna take their kids out because they can't even eat most of the candy that we hand out.

So i went out and made little bags."

And most importantly during the holiday...danielle vance//age 7"i want them to contnue to have fun and be safe."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard fox