Lori Loughlin will serve full two months in prison for her part in the exams scandal

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Lori Loughlin will serve full two months in prison for her part in the exams scandal

Lori Loughlin will serve full two months in prison for her part in the exams scandal

Lori Loughlin will serve her full two months in prison, unless there's a coronavirus outbreak.


Lori Loughlin Will Serve Full Sentence, Unless COVID Spreads in Prison

Lori Loughlin will not be sprung early from her 2-month prison sentence in the college admissions...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxOK! Magazine


Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison, Begins 2 Month Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

On August 21, Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to being...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineOK! MagazineCBC.caNewsmaxBangkok PostUpworthyTMZ.comUSATODAY.com


Lori Loughlin 'mentally preparing' for time in prison, wants it to be 'a distant memory by 2021': report

Lori Loughlin is reportedly "mentally preparing" herself to serve two months in prison after pleading...
FOXNews.com - Published


Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin Is Headed To Prison

Actress Lori Loughlin, a star from the series "Full House" is headed to prison. According to Huffington Post, Loughlin will be serving a two-month sentence in federal prison. Loughlin was convicted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News [Video]

Josh Duhamel's Heist Thriller 'Bandit,' Lori Loughlin's Prison Sentence Begins & More | THR News

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:13Published
Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News [Video]

Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence Following College Admission Scandal | THR News

Lori Loughlin on Friday began her prison sentence following her conviction in the college admission scandal. Her inmate number is 77827-112, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:14Published