Mossimo Giannulli Reports To Prison

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison Thursday to begin his 5-month sentence.

Giannulli, the husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve his time at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc.

Giannulli and Loughlin were convicted for their involvement in a college admissions scandal.

The couple admitted to paying the scam's mastermind, "Rick" Singer, $500,000 to get their daughters into college.

According to CNN, Singer pled guilty to charges and is cooperating with the federal investigation.

Loughlin began her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October.


