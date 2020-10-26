Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Shehnaaz Takes Over The House; Kavita Unleashes Her Fury

Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan.

But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan entered the house.

Well, the rest of the episode was all about emotions.

While we got to see a lot of love between Eijaz and Pavitra, Kavita gave us a glimpse of her angry side.

Here’s everything that happened!


