New Zealand PM's deputy is a gay-man, another cabinet minister has a tatoo | Oneindia News

New Zealand PM's deputy is a gay-man, another cabinet minister has a tatoo

Keeping up with her trend of breaking stereotypes as the Prime Minister of the New Zealand, Jacinda Arden has once again set another example.

Ardern unveiled her incredibly diverse cabinet on Monday that includes New Zealand's first openly gay-deputy prime minister and a foreign minister with a Maori facial-tattoo.

She revamped her ministerial line-up in the wake of a landslide election victory, saying her second-term priorities were responding to Covid-19 and promoting economic recovery.

Ardern appointed Grant Robertson as deputy prime minister, making him the first openly gay-person to hold the role.

Women and the Maori community are also strongly represented in the 20-member cabinet, including new Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who has a moko kauae a traditional Maori tattoo on the chin.

