Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 2, 2020) (REAL MADRID TV POOL - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1.

