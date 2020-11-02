|
Actor Eddie Hassell, Known For ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Shot To Death In Texas
Actor Eddie Hassell, Known For ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Shot To Death In Texas
Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right,” was shot and killed in a Dallas suburb over the weekend.
Katie Johnston reports.
