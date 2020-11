Dawn Astle urges change to help prevent dementia Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:47s - Published 11 minutes ago Dawn Astle urges change to help prevent dementia Dawn Astle - daughter of West Brom and England striker Jeff Astle, who died of dementia in 2002 - says a limit on heading in training and concussion substitutes during matches should be introduced 0

Belfast Telegraph





