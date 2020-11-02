Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced.

Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn