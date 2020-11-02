Global  
 

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced.

Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Actor Johnny Depp loses libel lawsuit in London court

 A London court has ruled against actor Johnny Depp in a libel lawsuit. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports for CBSN.
CBS News
Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says [Video]

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published

Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules

 An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as unlikely by none other than a judge, but the truth may never be..
TMZ.com
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict [Video]

Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Reaction as actor Johnny Depp loses his High Court libel action against TheSun newspaper over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published

PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown [Video]

PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2. He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the R rate down, and take advantages of the medical advancements made throughout the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:34Published
Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss [Video]

Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss

InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had. The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published
Drakeford: Wales' firebreak will end despite new lockdown [Video]

Drakeford: Wales' firebreak will end despite new lockdown

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country's post-lockdown plans had to be adapted to the "unexpected announcement" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that England would start a month-long lockdown on Thursday. He added he wanted to be "absolutely clear" Wales' firebreak would end as promised on Monday. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published

