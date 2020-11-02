Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced
Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced.
Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater".
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun.
Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal against the court's decision would be a "hopeless and hapless" effort. Report by Alibhaiz.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2.
He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the R rate down, and take advantages of the medical advancements made throughout the pandemic.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had.
InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had. The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country's post-lockdown plans had to be adapted to the "unexpected announcement" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that England would start a month-long lockdown on Thursday.
He added he wanted to be "absolutely clear" Wales' firebreak would end as promised on Monday. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn