Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03.

DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple.

"I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer.

"They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.