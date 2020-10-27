Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pinellas shatters records for early voting, prepares for Election Day

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Pinellas shatters records for early voting, prepares for Election Day

Pinellas shatters records for early voting, prepares for Election Day

From security considerations to counting ballots and readying polling places, election leaders across the Tampa Bay area are working nonstop preparing for Tuesday’s election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pinellas County, Florida Pinellas County, Florida County in Florida, United States

Teen killed in Pinellas County boating crash [Video]

Teen killed in Pinellas County boating crash

A teen is dead after an overnight boating crash in Pinellas County.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:39Published
Pinellas County leaders to discuss impact of ending of Florida's eviction moratorium [Video]

Pinellas County leaders to discuss impact of ending of Florida's eviction moratorium

Florida could soon become the center of foreclosures in the United States. Story: https://bit.ly/3mB6i7T

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:29Published
200 volunteers needed to deliver meals to Pinellas County seniors in need [Video]

200 volunteers needed to deliver meals to Pinellas County seniors in need

Neighborly, a Pinellas nonprofit, uses volunteers to distribute nearly 10,000 meals a week to seniors in need.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:42Published
Deputies in Pinellas County will soon be wearing body cameras across the board [Video]

Deputies in Pinellas County will soon be wearing body cameras across the board

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says new technology and overwhelming demand from the public for them encouraged the decision to purchases the devices.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

Election day Election day

An anxious, unsettled nation awaits Election Day

 As Election Day closes in, Americans are exhausted from constant crises, on edge because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what's to come (Nov...
USATODAY.com

All eyes are on Florida. Again. Here are 5 things to watch for on Election Day

 Could Florida be called quickly like in the past? Will there be problems at the polls? Which way will the swing counties go? And what's up with Miami-Dade?
USATODAY.com

NC election officials gear up for Election Day

 In Wilkes County, North Carolina, elections workers started loading trucks Monday morning to send to polling places along with voting machines and tabulators...
USATODAY.com

As COVID cases rise in battleground states, virus response highlights political divisions

 As we near Election Day, health officials are especially concerned about coronavirus infections in key Midwestern battleground states.
CBS News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede On What Early Voting Numbers Tell Him [Video]

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede On What Early Voting Numbers Tell Him

DeFede also touched on what the campaigns need to do on Election Day.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:57Published
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

High stakes and a deadly virus pushed an unprecedented number of Floridians to vote early this year. But what does it mean for the candidates eyeing the Sunshine State’s pivotal electoral votes?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:25Published
Some San Francisco Voters Line Up At Polls, Drop Off Ballots Before Election Day [Video]

Some San Francisco Voters Line Up At Polls, Drop Off Ballots Before Election Day

Emily Turner reports on options that San Francisco voters have for casting ballots day before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published