|
|
|
Pinellas shatters records for early voting, prepares for Election Day
Pinellas shatters records for early voting, prepares for Election Day
From security considerations to counting ballots and readying polling places, election leaders across the Tampa Bay area are working nonstop preparing for Tuesday’s election.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NC election officials gear up for Election Day
In Wilkes County, North Carolina, elections workers started loading trucks Monday morning to send to polling places along with voting machines and tabulators...
USATODAY.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|