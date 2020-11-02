Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lissie Harper tells Priti Patel: I will keep the pressure on over law-change campaign

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Lissie Harper tells Priti Patel: I will keep the pressure on over law-change campaign

Lissie Harper tells Priti Patel: I will keep the pressure on over law-change campaign

Lissie Harper said she “will keep the pressure on” on her vision of creatingHarper’s Law, meaning those who kill emergency workers due to a criminal actare jailed for life.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Priti Patel leaves Home Office [Video]

Priti Patel leaves Home Office

Home Secretary Priti Patel leaves her central London office, following theresignation of Sir Alex Allan, the Government’s adviser on ministerialstandards, after the Prime Minister judged that she did not breach the rulesdespite being found to have bullied staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:18Published
Patel: We’re working to change the culture [Video]

Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are “working to change the culture” of the organisation adding that it’s a challenging environment where they make “life and death decisions every day”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code [Video]

Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterates Prime Minister's support for HomeSecretary Priti Patel, suggesting that he does not think she broke theministerial code.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people" [Video]

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"

A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying. Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:21Published
Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code [Video]

Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code

Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully". The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published