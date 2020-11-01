Record number of Iowan voters registered

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Record numbers are registering to vote in this historic election.

"* new numbers from the secretary of state's office are showing a record number of people are entering the state's voter rolls.

The active registered voter count in the hawkeye state now sits at a little over 2 million ?

"* the previous high coming in the months following the 20?

"*6 general election.

On the cerro gordo county level ?

"* it shows a healthy number ?

"* over 31 thousand voters were pre?

"*registered before the october 24th deadline.

Auditor adam wedmore says it's across the age spectrum "we're seeing the younger, 18 year olds just turning 18, ready for their first election, and we see people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, that are calling and asking how to register to vote and taking advantage of that process in being able to vote up to and on election day."

The secretary of state's office finds that a little over a million iowans have requested absentee ballots.

On a political party basis ?

"* nearly 720 thousand registered as republicans.

Democrats are near the 700 thousand mark ?

"* nearly 660 thousand have not identified any party affiliation.///