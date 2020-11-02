Global  
 

The Undoing Season 1 - Hugh Grant on the “dark” twists within Jonathan Fraser - HBO Get the inside scoop on the complicated life of Hugh Grant’s The Undoing character straight from the cast and crew.

Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves.

Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.


