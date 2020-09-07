Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Day 30 Highlights: Nishant And Kavita Leave The BB House After Double Evictions

Day 30 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was quite interesting and full of events!

Fans got to see a few patch ups and one major fight between captain Eijaz Khan and Naina Singh over a luxury item.

Later, Bigg Boss gave housemates the biggest shock of the day and announced a double eviction.

Here's everything that happened!


