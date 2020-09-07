Bigg Boss 14 Day 30 Highlights: Nishant And Kavita Leave The BB House After Double Evictions

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got into a war of words with Kavita Kaushik, who claimed that they aren’t as close as Eijaz says. The house also saw its very first tabadla thanks to which Nikki returned to the Green Zone. Here’s everything that happened on 29th October!
Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later in a turn of events, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone. The first captaincy task of Boss Boss 14 also begun.
Day 5 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was the most interesting yet. While Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia tried to win the immunity task, Sidharth Shukla got into a war of words with fresher Shehzad Deol. Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, finally became an ‘accepted’ contestant and entered the house. Fans also got to see a very different side of Eijaz Khan. Here’s everything that happened!
Watch this super fun live chat with Eijaz Khan where the actor opens up about Bigg Boss 14, favoritism in the industry, working with Kangana Ranaut and his crush on Swara Bhaskar! Also a cameo by Eijaz’s laundry waale Ravi bhaiya and cooker, jo inhone rasode mein chadha diya.
