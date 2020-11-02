Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down.

From Friday, people in Liverpool will be offered regular tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

