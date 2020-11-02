Global  
 

Anderson: Hope Liverpool can return to Tier 2 after testing

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson says he hopes mass Covid testing will help stop the spread of the virus, and drive the infection and hospital admission rate down.

From Friday, people in Liverpool will be offered regular tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick says [Video]

Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick says

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England. Liverpool has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in England. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible' [Video]

Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a mass testing scheme in Liverpool wouldbe made “as simple and accessible as possible”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Coronavirus: Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid-19 testing

 Military personnel will help trial a new system of mass testing in one of the UK's most affected areas.
BBC News

Leicester move a point behind Liverpool with emphatic win at Leeds

 Youri Tielemans strikes twice as Leicester record an emphatic win at Leeds to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
BBC News

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director [Video]

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director

Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in Liverpool. However, there are plans to roll out further self-service Covid testing to key workers. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
PM hosts Cabinet meeting on Covid measures [Video]

PM hosts Cabinet meeting on Covid measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted a Cabinet meeting ahead of a special sitting of the Science and Technology Committee which will explore the evidence behind the new England lockdown measures. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Dodds: PM's approach to pandemic last-minute and panicked [Video]

Dodds: PM's approach to pandemic last-minute and panicked

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government's approach to the pandemic has been "last-minute and panicked", as she urged the prime minister to put together a "clear and understandable" plan. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

