Robbie Savage hits out at grassroots football suspension

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage says he has seen no evidence to support the suspension of grassroots football during England's second coronavirus lockdown.

Under the new restrictions children's grassroots sports will not be permitted to go ahead outside of school settings.

Report by Jonesia.

