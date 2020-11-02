Get Free Food On Election Day From Some Fast-Food Giants

If you're thinking of ordering takeout or picking up a meal on Tuesday, Election Day, you may be in luck.

According to Business Insider and NJ.com, many fast food giants are offering free food and deals across the U.S. The deals include: 1.

Krispy Kreme: All U.S. locations are gifting customers with one free original glazed doughnut.

They're also passing out free “I Voted” stickers, while supplies last.

2.

McDonald’s: They're giving out free bakery items, including apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls from Nov.

3-9, with purchase of an iced coffee or McCafé Premium Roast Coffee on their app.

3.

Wendy’s is giving out free Classic Chicken Sandwiches with any purchase through Nov.

8, after downloading their app.

DoorDash and Grubhub also have free delivery deals, based on how much you order.