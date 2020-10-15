Deadly head-on crash on I-5 near Corning

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

As of 12:15 p.m., Caltrans said the southbound lane on I-5 has started returning to normal following a deadly head-on collision.

One person is dead after a crash south of corning this morning.

It happened on interstate 5 south of liberal avenue.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato spoke to a man who heard the crash.

A big rig and van exploded into flames after a head on collision just outside of corning monday morning.

"i heard an explosion and it was really really loud" c-h-p officers say the van going north on i-5, crossed into the southbound lanes and hit the truck head on.

The van's driver died in the crash.

Standup: the flames got so intense it actually sparked a small grass fire here near rolling hills casino.

As i move the camera around you can see this small black field indicating where the flames were.

Firefighters had the fire out in half an hour.

"i could never imagine that the crash was so close to me" this is luis lopez.

He only speaks spanish... he's a big rig driver himself who was staying at the casino to take a rest.

"we always have to stay alert" the crash scattered debris and glass across the area and crews blocked the area off while they cleaned up the wreckage.

In corning jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

Officers tell action news now the the big rig driver only had minor injuries.

The gas station in the casino nearby had to be blocked off in case the flames from that crash got close.

