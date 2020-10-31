Americans head to polls as tense campaign ends

Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the United States as deeply divided as at any time in recent history.
High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.
A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..