Americans head to polls as tense campaign ends

Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the United States as deeply divided as at any time in recent history.

Long Voting Lines. How Americans Are Settling in for a Wait

 Patience is a virtue that municipal leaders, meditation experts and anyone who has glanced in passing at various Election Day scenarios keep urging voters to..
Stocks rally in morning trading on Election Day

 Stocks jumped as Americans headed to the polls on Election Day. The S and P 500 gained 2.3% in morning trading, heading for a second straight day of gains...
Election Day is here - Trail Markers special early edition

 Tens of millions are expected to turn out, and over 97 million Americans have already cast their ballots in early and mail-in voting.
Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway [Video]

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway

High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.

What do Americans in Europe think about Biden, Trump and the US presidential election? [Video]

What do Americans in Europe think about Biden, Trump and the US presidential election?

Americans living in Europe told us they were stressed and anxious about the election. The outcome, they said, could determine how they feel about moving back some day.View on euronews

Pennsylvania 2020 election results

 One of the most hard-fought states of 2020 was waged by Trump and Biden over Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.
Arizona 2020 election results

 Arizona's 11 electoral votes are a toss-up — the latest CBS News polling shows Biden with a slight lead.
US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia [Video]

US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia

Trump Supporters Surround and Harass BLM Woman in Bakersfield, CA

 A woman was accosted and harassed by a bevy of Trump supporters ... and her pleas to cops to do something -- after someone allegedly sprayed bear mace at her --..
US Presidential candidates speak as Americans head to polls after divisive, bitter campaign [Video]

US Presidential candidates speak as Americans head to polls after divisive, bitter campaign

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots [Video]

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being..

