Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US Election

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US Election

Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US Election

The wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will make British royal family history as its first member to vote in the US presidential election.

The Duchess of Sussex is an American citizen.

The couple now resides in Montecito, California, after withdrawing from their working senior royal family member roles.

British royal family members aren't banned from voting in British elections.

However, Elle reports they are expected not to, in order to remain apolitical.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle is first modern British royal to vote in US presidential election

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, is the first modern royal to cast a ballot...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDNAIndian ExpressNew Zealand HeraldHNGNOK! Magazine


Prince Philip believed Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal exit ‘would be damaging to the monarchy': book

Prince Philip supported Meghan Markle before she and her husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in U.S. presidential election [Video]

Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in U.S. presidential election

Meghan Markle is using her voice in one of the most important ways and it’s confirmed that she is the first modern royal to vote in the U.S. Presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election [Video]

Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election

The Duchess of Sussex is making royal history once again.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:43Published
Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Important Thing... [Video]

Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Important Thing...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were featured as a part of the Time 100 and used their platform to encourage people to vote. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published