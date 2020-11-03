Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US Election

The wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will make British royal family history as its first member to vote in the US presidential election.

The Duchess of Sussex is an American citizen.

The couple now resides in Montecito, California, after withdrawing from their working senior royal family member roles.

British royal family members aren't banned from voting in British elections.

However, Elle reports they are expected not to, in order to remain apolitical.