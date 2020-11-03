|
Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote
While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.
President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ......
Donald Trump mispronounces Lil Pump at final rally
As celebrity endorsements continued in the lead-up to US election day,President Donald Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump on stage with him, but got hisname wrong. The incident happened at his final..
John Legend Mocks Trump-Supporting Rappers
“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies.” The singer threw shade at fellow musicians and even suggested a group name for them.
Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong
President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself.
The 20-year-old..
