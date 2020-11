Michael Vick: Cowboys have a chance at winning NFC East if Andy Dalton can return | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn’t get the job done in the second half. Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago

'There's hope for the Cowboys' — Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' Wk 8 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn’t get the job done in the second half. Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:38 Published 1 day ago