Voting Tuesday in Amory

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published on November 3, 2020

WTVA reporter Chelsea Brown spoke with voters about their experiences at the polls in Amory.

Today..

Here in amory voters lined up before the polls opened this morning..

(describe right now) this voting location, the old armory in amory had some issues this morning with some of their ballot access card machines..

All the equipment is working smoothly now and i spoke with some voters about how long it took them to cast their ballot..

"about 30 minutes" "about 35 minutes" "about a half hour from start to finish" "about 30 minutes in line and 5 minutes to vote" the lines to vote snaked around the inside of the building and even some outside as many people were eager to vote.

I spoke with voters about why voting today is so important to them.

"oh my god... capitalism vs socialism" "we are out government and they need to listen to what we say instead of just making rules" some people even took advantage of the curbide voting.

Masks were highly recomended and many people wore them.

Poll workers clean each voting machine and ballot access card after every use.

I asked voters if they felt safe while voting.

"i do feel like it was safe" "i got tested last week and it was negative, so yeah there is no chance a germ is going to jump on me."

There is still time to get out and vote, voting precincts close at 7 but if you are in line at 7 you will still get to vote.

Live in amory , chelsea brown, wtva 9 news our team coverage