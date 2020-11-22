WCBI NEWS at 10 - 11/23/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 12 minutes ago

Mississippi's covid- 19 numbers are lower today than we saw this past weekend.

However, that's usually the case on monday.

Some data is also not up to date on the department of health's website.

There are 699 new cases and no deaths.

25 - 39-year-olds continue to lead the case county in mississippi.

65 and older patients account for the most deaths in the state.

Health officials say more than 121 thousand people are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there's about 17 thousand presumed active cases in the state, right now.

In our area, lafayette county is reporting 72 new cases.

Lee has 32.

Itawamba, prentiss, and union counties are all reporting all 11 new cases.

Today is not the first time doctors around the state have sounded the alarm.

But this time---they're concerned about the intensity of the spike.

And what will happen if nothing is changed.

Courtney ann jackson explains.

Nearly 2,000 covid- 19 cases reported saturday.

Those are the kinds of records healthcare leaders never wanted to see the state break.

"what went through my mind was, it's happening.

And this is the thing that we didn't want to see happen but it is."

This go- around---it's different because it's not the unknown.

Nurses like lacey ward know all too well what an increase in covid-19 patients looks and feels like.

"i've never questioned my job or being a nurse until this summer when the numbers were so bad.

It made me question if this is what i'm really meant to do because it was so defeating to come in and have so many people that were so sick and they were dying and couldn't be with their loved ones."

Ummc is operating at capacity.

It's not all covid patients but there are more of them than they had last week.

Still--- "here at this medical center, and this hospital, we could not handle a search of a whole lot more patients coming at us."

Meanwhile, a holiday that's usually marked by family gatherings looms. "people are getting tired, just weary of all of the difficulties within their social realm and they're letting their guard down."

As cases rise and the holiday nears---testing is on the rise.

"we were seeing about maybe 200 today and friday we did almost 450 test in our system.

So, it's more than doubled in the last few weeks."

But don't mistake a negative test for an all clear for a family gathering.

"just because they test negative today doesn't mean that they would test negative two days from now, especially if they've been out in the community."

Dr. woodward at ummc is also renewing a call to put a statewide mask mandate back in place.

She says it appears the county-by- county approach isn't working.

Governor tate reeves plans to hold a press briefing about the virus and what the state is doing tomorrow afternoon.

Since the first covid-19 case in winston county, back in march, there has been a team in place to respond.

County leaders, along with folks from the city of louisville and winston medical center have kept in touch and prepared the community.

The pandemic team wants to stay proactive in educating the community and ensuring there's enough personal protective equipment in place.

Winston county was placed under a mask mandate by governor tate reeves and cases continue to climb.

Now, it's up to the people that live there to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing a mask and social distancing.



That people can make their own decisions and that's what we're going to do.

Make sure that people have the best information.

Make sure that people are aware that we're looking at a severe increase, not only in winston county, but in the state of mississippi.

This is the real increase that we planned for a little early, when we did the economic shutdown."

Winston county currently has one thousand 158 cases.

First look stinger first look summary: the weather pattern will be much more active over the next week but that's typical for late november.

A cold front on wednesday will spark some gusty showers and storms. thanksgiving looks seasonable and dry but more wet and potentially stormy weather lurks for the rest of the long holiday week.

Monday night: clear and chilly.

Lows in the mid to low 30s.

Tuesday: mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Winds se 10 mph.

Tuesday night: becoming cloudy with rain possible late.

Breezy southerly winds 10-15 mph.

Lows in the mid 50s.

We're learning new details about the death of a starkville woman.

30-year-old james heath kitchens is charged with manslaughter.

éé multiple sources tell wcbi he is a former tupelo police officer.

Oktibbeha county deputies were called to riviera road on saturday night about a person being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say 26-year-old brittany phillips was hit by that vehicle and later died at the hospital.

Deputies believe this incident could have started from a domestic situation but stress this is an ongoing investigation.

Phillips has been taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Bond for kitchens was set at 25 thousand dollars.

This was the scene outside of fountain bar in starkville's cotton district.

This was the scene outside of fountain bar in starkville's cotton district.

Friends and family of brittany phillips gathered to honor and remember her.

Those that knew her best say brittany phillips was kind, beautiful inside and out, and was a caring, family-oriented person.

Arrangements of phillips have not been announced yet.

Close to 50 people were in attendance at tonight's vigil.

Monitor intro while many people look forward to spending the holiday season with family, for others, it can be the time when disagreements boil over.

Wcbi's bobby martinez talked with wendie woods, executive director of christian changes counseling and recovery center in starkville.

Who says there are many factors that lead to family fractures around the holidays.... take a look.

Domestic violence..... "it can last for years.."

Is an ongoing issue here in the state for both men and women.

According to national coalition against domestic violence..

In mississippi....39.7 percent of women and 31.7 percent of men... experience domestic violence from their partner, ranging from physical violence, sexual violence - even stalking... wendie woods of christian changes counseling and recovery center in starkville says these relationships can affect a victim's mental health.

Sot - wendie woods - ex.

Director/owner - christian changes counseling and recovery center "it can also impact the victim through posttraumatic stress disorder.

Nightmares fears of getting into addition of relationships inability to trust other people."

And with the holiday season upon us.... woods says stress plays a pivotal role in a lot of these cases..

Sot - wendie woods - ex.

Director/owner - christian changes counseling and recovery center ""it does rise around the holidays simply because holidays can bring about more stress.

In terms of family relationships and discord within families definitely more stress with financial burdens that that rise in the holiday season."

Reaching out can also be a fear for some domestic violence victims. sot - wendie woods - ex.

Director/owner - christian changes counseling and recovery center "it could be a fear of the perpetrator seeking vengeance or moving on to another relationship.

It could be fear that a new person might present themselves as a knight in shining armor.

And then turn around and betray that person's trust through violence again."

On cam bridge stand up and it was here on riviera road saturday night.

Oktibbeha county deputies responded to a person being struck by a car.

That victim was later identified as brittany philips who was later pronounced dead at och.

That suspect?

30 year old james heath kitchens.

---------------------------... --------------------- deputies say a domestic incident could have played a role in phillips' death.

However, they say this is an active investigation and there is still evidence to be examined.

If you feel like you are in a toxic relationship and may be worried about violence in your home, there is help.

You can go to wcbi dot com for a link for help and support.

Louisville police continue searching for a killer.

The body of 32- year-old jarvis eichelberger was found by two hunters last thursday.

Investigators taped off the wooded area just off baremore street to look for evidence.

Police chief sean holdiness says it appears eichelberger had a single gunshot wound to the back of his head and other suspicious markings on his body.

The mississippi bureau of investigation is helping with the investigation.

If you have any information about the case call winston county crime stoppers.

An elderly care worker is caught with money she's accused of stealing from her patient.

33-year-old alicia horne is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Tishomingo county deputies horne was assigned to an elderly person's residence, where large amounts of money were reportedly taken.

Investigators say they found some of the alleged stolen cash on horne while she was being interviewed by law enforcement.

Adult protective services is assisting tishomingo county deputies with the case.

Child protective services was also brought in to investigate.

More arrests and charges are possible.

A tupelo city councilman is ready to take the lead role in the city.

Ward one councilman markel whittington announced his candidacy for mayor today.

Whittington has represented ward one for the past 12 years.

He says the experience has taught him the essentials of governing the city.

Whittington says he is committed to making sure tupelo's strong financial position continues by executing good business practices.

He also wants to focus on maintaining a strong public school system and building on an already strong community.

Whittington owns and operates middleton office supply.

He's running as a republican.

Cash 3 lottery gfx goes here intro it's the most wonderful time of the year..

But it's not always the happiest.

Tonight on health talk with baptist, we discuss the holiday blues and what you can do to make it through this time.

Take a look.

Pkg no script billboard attached stinger stinger mon gfxááá the 93rd egg bowl special is this saturday in oxford... the bulldogs are 10- point dogs against ole miss... and while it hasn't been a picture perfect year one for both first year head coaches... the teams are certainly trending in the right direction... mississippi state played what head coach mike leach called their best performance of the season..

They went toe-to-toe with the 13st best team in the country in georgia... falling 31-24.... state sits at 2-5 on the year... on the other side ole miss will be fresh... they had the week off after their texas a&m matchup was postponed due to covid-19... they're coming off an explosive offensive performance... they took down south carolina 59- 42... for leach and kiffin it'll be their first egg bowl however they've heard all about the magnitude of the rivalry... 00-05 :32-:37 leach says: over the years even when i was a kid i knew it was always an incrdibly intense game, meaningful to people and in conversation year round.

There's always conversations about the egg bowl.

I also know there have been plenty of them that were exciting to watch before i came to mississippi and it's exciting to be a part of it and it's a good opportunity to play in one.

Kiffin says: i had known about it from watching it, it used to be on thanksgiving, also my brother being here for a number of years i knew it was a big deal.

It's a big deal.

Check out our egg a big deal.

Check out our egg bowl special... it'll air for the first time thursday on wcbi ole miss announced earlier this afternoon that it's first four games of the season are cancelled due to positive covid-19 tests and contact tracing within the basketball program... that means its first three games... originally against central arkansas... jackson state and arkansas state are cancelled... along with it's december 5th home contest against the memphis tigers... team activities have been suspended until december 7th and so as of now the rebels will open their season december 12th against unc wilmington..

Another week of high school football playoffs in the books... which means another great week of our top 5 plays... roll it!

Number five... louisville at pontotoc... emory james runs into a wall... bounces out of it for a big number five... louisville at pontotoc... emory james runs into a wall... bounces out of it for a big gain... talk about turning nothing into something!

Louisville took down them grapes to moves on in the playoffs they'll play itawamba this week number four... aliceville hosting mars hill bible ty williams connects with landon ball in triple coverage.... impressive snag... yellowjackets went on to lose though 55-14... number three... west alabama... gordo taking on west limestone... tanner bailey connects with hunter oglen... he gets to the outside and he is off... to... the races... a 53 yard touchdown and gordo took care of business 48-13... number two... amory at winona... hun ter jones scrambles out of the pocket... heaves one off his back foot and braxton griffin makes the snag in traffic for six..... impressive stuff!

Winona got the win 45-35... number one let's head out to nanih waiya... tanner courtney back to pass... tosses one to the back corner of the end zone and ethan dailey makes a spectacular grab from 24 yards out... warriors won big 36-3... those are your top 5 plays