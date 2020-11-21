WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 11/26/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

A household argument that ended in gunfire has left a west point family grieving the murder of a loved one this thanksgiving.

West point police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting inside an apartment early this morning.

While many people woke up to start cooking for thanksgiving...resi dents at windale apartments in west point woke up to a deadly shooting.

West point police say it was an argument between a man and his sister's boyfriend involving alcohol that ended in gunfire and tragedy.

"just a horrible situation gone wrong."

That's how west point police sergent ramirez ivy described the deadly shooting that erupted inside an apartment building in the early hours of thanksgiving day.

"it's another one of those situations where it's evident that gun and alcohol do not mix."

Police say it was just before 1:30 am when they got a 911 call from the sister of 43-year- old james robinson.

Officers got the scene and found robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Su: the murder happened in an apartment complex that was later full of families and children gathered together for thanksgiving.

"this is my first time ever experiencing something like this.

It being so close to us and especially in the same building i'm in so, it was very scary."

Colnitra walker says she lives with her family in the same building where the shooting happened and remembers hearing something in the middle of the night.

"it woke us up.

It sounded like somebody fell against the wall or something."

It understandibly left her fearing for her 6-year-old daughter's safety.

"the appartment that it happened in, my baby's room was nextdoor."

Police say robinson was arguing with sister's boyfriend , 45-year-old octavius collins, that ended with collins allegedly shooting robinson.

Collins was later arrested and charged with murder.

"it's sad.

I just pray for the family that lost a loved one so close to the holidays."

Police say octavius collins is currently in custody at the clay county jail and is charged with murder.

Sgt.

Ivy says their murder investigation is ongoing but wants to assure the public that this was an isolatd incident.

One man is dead and three others are in jail in calhoun county after a convenience store robbery late last night.

Sergeant ezra conner with the calhoun city police department says the call came in around 9 pm wednesday night from calhoun express on south main street.

Once on scene, officers noticed the store clerk had been shot and was laying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Sergeant conner attempted to revive the clerk.

The victim died in route to the hospital.

An eyewitness was able to give police a description of three suspects and what vehicle they were traveling in.

Eupora police and webster county sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle with the three suspects.

Conner says 17- year-old morris morgan iii of lexington ms, 20- year-old jakevion greer of grenada, and 18-year-old yasim mcgee of lexington were all arrested in connection to the robbery and shooting.

A gun and large sum of money were discovered in the suspects' vehicle.

The victim's identity will be revealed once all family is notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Today's weather has been fantastic, but rain chances will return to the forecast over the next several days.

Looking ahead to next week, a big cool down is on the way.

Thursday night: a few clouds will move through tonight, but no rain is expected.

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s with a calm wind.

Friday: friday will start off dry, but a few showers will be possible by lunchtime and into the evening.

The best chance for rain is along highway 82 and south.

Even if you aren't seeing rain, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Winds will remain light out of the southeast saturday: we'll get a break from the rain on saturday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday: unfortunately, sunday looks like an all-day washout.

Rain will begin in many areas by sunrise and last through the evening.

Some thunder and gusty winds are also possible in new details emerge about the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of starkville teen lake little.

The national transportation safety board released and official aviation accident factual report earlier this week.

In the report, the defining event of the accident is listed as "loss of control in flight."

In july of 2019, 18- year-old lake little was piloting a single-engine plane when it crash on the ole miss golf course.

Reports say the little was attempting to land the plane on runway 9, near the golf course.

An employee at university-oxford airport said little sounded panicked when she announced over the radio that she would be landing.

The employee stated that the airplane veered toward the golf course and then went "straight down behind the trees."

Covid-19 case numbers continue to climb this thanksgiving day.

The mississippi state department of health reporting one thousand seven hundred and forty-six new cases today with 18 new deaths.

There are 193 outbreaks among long term care facilities across the state.

So far, there have been more than one hundred and forty-seven thousand cases reported in mississippi this year.

With more than three thousand deaths.

One hundred and twenty-one thousand mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

A local energy provider donates 75 hundred dollars to help people pay their utility bills this holiday season.

Atmos energy signed the check to prairie opportunity community action center in starkville earlier this week.

They say covid-19 has impacted low- income families statewide.

Tomeka rhine applied for help from prairie opporunity and got a little more than her utilities paid.

Rhine ended up landing an interview, and now works for the community action center.

"not only did i recieve services, they assisted me with services to pay my gas bill as well as my electric bill, and i recieved an interview, and ultimately, august the 3rd i become a full time employee as a case manager here at prairie opportunity."

"we're delighted to give a $7,500 check to praire opportunity, an energy assistance agency that's preforming invaluable work in the starkville, oktibbeha county area.

So, these funds will be able to help those qualified customers pay their gas bills during this winter season."

Since the pandemic, atmos energy says they've donated almost a half million dollars in philanthropic efforts throughout their service area.

An annual thanksgiving day 5 k allowed participants to get some exercise before their big meal, and help a great cause at the same time.

Members of "whitehorse fitness" and friends, took part in the "turkey trot 5k" this is the fourth year the mantachie based gym has held the 5 k/ owner anthony franks says it's a great way to promote physical fitness, and also take up donations for a charity.

There is no fee, but participants were encouraged to donate whatever they could.

This year's charity is well known throughout the area and the world.

"we're going to come out here, burn some carbs, and every year we try and do a donation somewhere, rather to local needy children, or like this year, we're more than happy, give all the donations to st jude, through team jorden" "team jorden" is named after jorden daniel, the named after jorden daniel, the nephew of tupelo bureau chief allie martin.

Jorden is a 16 year old cancer survivor and st jude patient.

He and his uncle raise money each year for st jude, and also run the half marathon.

This year's st jude race is going virtual, but team jorden is still raising money for the children's hospital.

The bridge church in columbus held their first thanksgiving outreach event this morning...handing out free meals to those in need.

The church handed out homemade thanksgiving meals with plenty of sides from 11 a.m.

To 2 p.m.

To spread out the number of people gathered during that period of time, the church had recipients sign up for specific time slots before hand.

They also had volunteers deliver food to columbus residents unable to come to them.

Bishop scott volland said they wanted to do more with the event, like a coat giveaway, free haircuts and free immunizations but because of the pandemic they, decided to air on the side of caution.

"thankful for those that have scrificed.

Not all are from the bridge.

Some are from the community that just wanted to come out and be a part of what we're doing.

So everybody has sacrificed part of their own time with their families.

Everybody is masked up, everybody working with the food has got gloves on and masks as well so we're doing everything we can to keep everybody safe."

Volland say they handed out about 150 meals today and also deliverd food to those on duty at the columbus police department and fire station.

Wcbi's allie martin has a recap.

At harrisburg baptist church, volunteers were making plates to deliver to the lee county jail, and the homebound.

Nats bishop clarence parks is founder of "christians on the move to evangelize" which organizes the feeding.

He says it's important to serve others everyday, but especially on a day set aside to give thanks.

"because we have so much to be thankful for you give to other people to let them know that you appreciate them and also you appreciate life as a whole."

At the anchor church in verona, cars were picking up thanksgiving lunches and other food in a drive through while inside nats people were preparing more plates of food that would be taken to those in need throughout the area.

"we enjoy coming out and getting this stuff, we can really use it, because it is a big help to us."

More than one hundred volunteers helped prepare and deliver 25 hundred thanksgiving lunches.

Pastor david ball says it's all about helping others.

"it's really important for the church now to be the hands and feet of jesus, to represent christ and that is filling the stomachs of people, it's what jesus would do, he would feed the hungry, take care of physical needs and then provide for the spiritual needs and sometimes we just want to take care of spiritual needs and we ignore the physical needs people have in the church, and that's what god has called us to do."

Standup bridge during a typical year the community center at the salvation army would be full of people sitting down , inside, enjoying their thanksgiving meal.

This year looks a lot different, but the needs are still being met.

"we had to limit the amount of volunteers that could come into the facility so we had to streamline and make everything a little different as far as the process, the great news though is, is we met the need, as people called in and placed their orders, we had more than enough food to be able to handle the demand, and the volunteers showed up and did everything safe and perfect like we knew they would."

Tracy malone , along with her husband, sister, son, niece and nephew, were among the volunteers at the salvation army, making thanksgiving dinners for pickup or delivery.

"there are many people out there who either don't have someone to eat with or they don't have the means to get here and pick up their food and there are many people who needed the extra help , so i think it's really important for us to volunteer and give back to our own community and make sure people have what they need on thanksgiving."

Each outreach takes an army of volunteers, who put in a lot of hard work and provide thanksgiving day blessings for those in need.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news thanksgiving."

Each outreach takes an army of volunteers, who put in a lot of hard work and provide thanksgiving day blessings for those in need.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news the three those in need.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news the three outreaches combined provided nearly five thousand thanksgiving meals for people across the region.

Today's weather has been fantastic, but rain chances will return to the forecast over the next several days.

Looking ahead to next week, a big cool down is on the way.

Thursday night: a few clouds will move through tonight, but no rain is expected.

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s with a calm wind.

Friday: friday will start off dry, but a few showers will be possible by lunchtime and into the evening.

The best chance for rain is along highway 82 and south.

Even if you aren't seeing rain, skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Winds will remain light out of the southeast saturday: we'll get a break from the rain on saturday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday: unfortunately, sunday looks like an all-day washout.

Rain will begin in many areas by sunrise and last through the evening.

Some thunder and gusty winds are also possible in stronger storms. we'll wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s with afternoon highs only getting into the upper 50s.

Monday-tuesday: aside from some morning sprinkles on monday, the first part of the week will be dry.

However, temperatures will be much cooler.

Morning lows on monday will be in the mid 30s, with temperatures falling to the mid 20s by tuesday morning.

Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wednesday- thursday: clouds will slowly build back into the area as yet another system approaches the area late wednesday.

It looks like this could bring us some more rain by thursday morning, but we'll have to continue to watch.

Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s and morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

Happy thanksgiving!

Today's weather has been fantastic, but rain chances will return to the forecast over the next several days.

Looking ahead to next week, a big cool down is on the way.

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s stinger mon gfxááá egg bowl weekend is approaching... the ole miss rebels coming in well rested after an off week since their game against texas a&m was postponed due to covid-19... on the other side... the mississippi state bulldogs... and besides the fact that they've lost five of their last six... trending in the right direction after playing georgia tough on the rebels side... their 564 yards per game is first in the sec... they're also this in the conference in points per game at 41... the duo of matt corral and elijah moore are both either at or close to the top in their positional categories... state has seen it's most progress defensively... on offense their second to last in yards and points... and even though state's roster has been thin this year... the rebels won't take them lightly... 00-05 :30-:35 kiffin says: i think maybe georgia thought it'd be an easier game because of the numbers of guys who were out and how many played lately.

If you're not out significant players sometimes it's not that big of a deal., maybe he said there's that many out just to make us feel good.

Leach says: the lineups changed nearly every week whether it's covid or other factors.

That's been challenging ut we're starting to hone in a pretty good lineup and our offensive line is starting to play better and that was definitely a factor at least offensively.

ááátake graphic fullááá be sure to check out our egg bowl special... you can watch it right here on wcbi it'll air friday at 6:30 and then saturday again at 11 am a few hours before kickoff... we break down the game... see how the last five egg bowls played out... see what the rivalry is like from the player perspective and take a look back as to how this one played out during the last global pandemic.... along with giving our predictions... be sure to tune in again that?s friday at 6:30 and then saturday at 11 am right here on wcbi... tomorrow is our last endzone and game of the week for the high school football season so it's only right that we take things to calhoun city where the wildcats square off with east union.

Calhoun city enters the game blazing hot on a 9 game winning streak!

The urchins not too shabby themselves....a 10-1 record shaping up for a great game between the two.

The urchins are working on preparing for a calhoun city team that has proven themselves tough to stop.

,.

"they have good athletes.

We just have to shut them down and do our thing.

Execute."

"be more disciplined than their team.

Play physical.

Play hard and do our jobs like coach lott preaches everyday.

If we do that then we'll be successful against other teams."

"we have to first off be physcial.

Execute.

Take care of the ball.

If we do that, i think we'll be alright."

ááátake gfxááá let's take a look at this week's matchups for our final endzone show of the season... our game of the week is eat union and calhoun city... winner will take on the winner of taylorsville and enterprise clarke..

