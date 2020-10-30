Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Both parties pushing the vote

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Both parties pushing the vote
Making their final pitches to voters

Political parties on both sides of the aisle pushing to get out the vote... as the clock winds down on campaign 2020.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joining us live in mason city with more ... alex.xxx amy ?

"* the president and the former v?

"*p making their final pitch to voters.... the president held a final rally in michigan last night ?

"* whie biden was in pennsylvania ?

"* both of which are crucial states this election.

I reached out to the trump campaign's national press secretary hogan gidley ?

"* and iowa democratic party chair mark smith.

Both parties telling me they feel confident about the outcome of tonight ?*- as they've seen high energy on "people are excited, they're enthusiastic about voting for 4 more years of record setting success, and peace and prosperity and safety and security.

That's what this president has provided for them."

"as people are making their minds up, those who were undecided know that we have very clear progressive candidates on the democratic side who would work hard."

There are already results coming in from the east coast.

Cbs news reporting in the new hampshire town of dixville notch ?

"* which claims to vote ?

"(first in the nation... biden receiving all 5 votes.

In the nearby town of millsfield ?

"* president trump receiving 16 votes ?

"* with biden receiving 5.

Thanks alex.

Polls in minnesota close at 8 p?

"*m tonight ?

"* iowa's close at 9.///




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Parties hold final get-out-the-vote efforts as Election Day nears

Both major political parties made their final get-out-the-vote pushes over the weekend.
Upworthy - Published

Some 'Count Every Vote' protests in Philadelphia became dance parties featuring Gritty

Some residents in the City of Brotherly Love took a different approach to "Count Every Vote"...
USATODAY.com - Published

MSPs to vote on SNP Government refusal to publish Alex Salmond case legal advice

MSPs to vote on SNP Government refusal to publish Alex Salmond case legal advice With the four opposition parties calling on the advice to be released, the Government could lose the...
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada GOP and Dems watch parties tonight in Las Vegas [Video]

Nevada GOP and Dems watch parties tonight in Las Vegas

Nevada GOP and Dems watch parties tonight in Las Vegas on Election Night 2020.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:41Published
Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll [Video]

Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll

Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters refuse to recognise the result of a parliamentary election they say was stolen.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
With Only 5 Days Until Election Tuesday Political Parties Are Making Sure To Get Out The Vote [Video]

With Only 5 Days Until Election Tuesday Political Parties Are Making Sure To Get Out The Vote

In Colorado more than 50% of active voters have already turned in their ballots.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:55Published