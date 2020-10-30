Both parties pushing the vote

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 days ago

Political parties on both sides of the aisle pushing to get out the vote... as the clock winds down on campaign 2020.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joining us live in mason city with more ... alex.xxx amy ?

"* the president and the former v?

"*p making their final pitch to voters.... the president held a final rally in michigan last night ?

"* whie biden was in pennsylvania ?

"* both of which are crucial states this election.

I reached out to the trump campaign's national press secretary hogan gidley ?

"* and iowa democratic party chair mark smith.

Both parties telling me they feel confident about the outcome of tonight ?*- as they've seen high energy on "people are excited, they're enthusiastic about voting for 4 more years of record setting success, and peace and prosperity and safety and security.

That's what this president has provided for them."

"as people are making their minds up, those who were undecided know that we have very clear progressive candidates on the democratic side who would work hard."

There are already results coming in from the east coast.

Cbs news reporting in the new hampshire town of dixville notch ?

"* which claims to vote ?

"(first in the nation... biden receiving all 5 votes.

In the nearby town of millsfield ?

"* president trump receiving 16 votes ?

"* with biden receiving 5.

Thanks alex.

Polls in minnesota close at 8 p?

"*m tonight ?

"* iowa's close at 9.///