Houston County Annex Building extends voting time due to late set up

One Houston County voting precinct will stay open later due to delays Tuesday.

The next sheriff of bibb county.

We will have those results --- along with many others -- as soon as they are available.

In houston county, one precinct will stay open later later tonight due to delays this morning.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more.

"walked right through.

I mean it probably lasted like 5 minutes."

Voters in houston county say, casting a ballot was easy.

Second time voter, jaden watkins, was happy to see shorter lines.

"it's been very straight forward, it was pretty easy to come in and come out, it's not as crowded."

According to the houston board of elections registration assistant, andy holland, the houston county annex building did experience one issue.

"they were just having difficulty getting their polling pads set up and going where they could program the access cards for the voters.

The equipment itself did not malfunction it was just a matter of getting it set up and ready to use."

Voters experienced a 40 minute delay, but the line began to move quickly throughout the day.

The average wait time in county was about 15 minutes.

Poll manager for feagin middle school, faith richardson, says voters in warner robins seemed eager.

"we had people starting here as soon as we got here at 6, and they've been coming in ever since.

It's been very steady, very busy, but we enjoy seeing the voters come out and having their voice heard."

Another second time voter, nalatie ceveno-diaz, cast a ballot on election day, because she feels it's never too late to make your voice heard.

"even if it's like minutes before the election, like your vote still counts and your vote will always count, it's important."

In perry, peyton lewis, 41nbc news.

