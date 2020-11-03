Election 2020: All Eyes On Max Rose-Nicole Malliotakis Race

Election 2020; New York's New Congressional Delegation Is A Shakeup From Previous Powerbrokers



No matter who wins the contentious Max Rose-Nicole Malliotakis, New York's congressional delegation is expected to have a number of new faces come January - and possibly less power. CBS2's Marcia.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 4 hours ago

Election 2020: Voters Have Final Say In Contentious Rose-Malliotakis Race



The 11th District is one of the most contentious districts in the country. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:23 Published 4 hours ago