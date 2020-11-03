Election 2020: Political Expert Breaks Down Latest Results
The outcome of two big races could come down to the mail-in vote.
Political expert Javier Lacao joins CBS2 News This Morning to break it all down.
Election Update: CBS13 Political AnalysisAs voting is still underway in California, CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down some of the big races and political impacts in the Golden State. (6:30 update)
Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Breaks Down Incoming ResultsHe began with the numbers out of Broward.
Expert: Be 'fairly skeptical' of exit polls this electionA typical component of Election Day news coverage for decades has been the exit poll, but this year's elections will be anything but typical.