Election 2020: Political Expert Breaks Down Latest Results

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Election 2020: Political Expert Breaks Down Latest Results

The outcome of two big races could come down to the mail-in vote.

Political expert Javier Lacao joins CBS2 News This Morning to break it all down.


Election Update: CBS13 Political Analysis [Video]

Election Update: CBS13 Political Analysis

As voting is still underway in California, CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down some of the big races and political impacts in the Golden State. (6:30 update)

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:30Published
Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Breaks Down Incoming Results [Video]

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Breaks Down Incoming Results

He began with the numbers out of Broward.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:01Published
Expert: Be 'fairly skeptical' of exit polls this election [Video]

Expert: Be 'fairly skeptical' of exit polls this election

A typical component of Election Day news coverage for decades has been the exit poll, but this year's elections will be anything but typical.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:11Published