Campaign 2020 Update - Friday, Nov. 6
CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest election news as the nation waits for results in the presidential race.
Friday, Nov. 6 Colorado COVID-19 updateCases and hospitalizations continue to hit all-time highs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado.
North Texas Man Arrested For Years Of Stealing Posts That Held Campaign SignsA McKinney man was arrested for a long-running series of thefts during election season, Collin County Sheriff's investigators said Friday, Nov. 6. Katie Johnston reports.
Friday morning traffic update | 11/6/20Crash being cleared near Tropicana and Sandhill. Nov. 6, 2020