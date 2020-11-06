Global  
 

Campaign 2020 Update - Friday, Nov. 6

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest election news as the nation waits for results in the presidential race.


Cases and hospitalizations continue to hit all-time highs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado.

A McKinney man was arrested for a long-running series of thefts during election season, Collin County Sheriff's investigators said Friday, Nov. 6. Katie Johnston reports.

Crash being cleared near Tropicana and Sandhill. Nov. 6, 2020

