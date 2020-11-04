Christy McConnell

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Kentucky..

Senator mitch mcconnell will be serving another term in the u.s. senate elect fs mug:u.s. senate race state of kentucky mitch mcconnell mitch mcconnell - primary.jpg (r) ... the associated press is projecting the senate majority leader as the winner over his democratic challenger amy mcgrath and libertarian brad barron.

Abc 36's christy bollinger joins us 'live' from the mcconnell campaign in louisville.

Senate majorty leader mitch mcconnell is heading back to washington for another six years... to start his seventh term.

Mcconnell is the longest serving republican senate leader in history.

We're still here in louisville where the senator gave his speech to journalists and his campaign team.

No watch party here tonight due to covid.

Mcconnell in his speech thanked mcgrath for running a spirited campaign.

He says the country will get back on its feet... but says now is no time to attack our constitution... says these are the times it was made for.

Mcconnell says kentuckians showed that challenging times need good leadership.

"bite about looking out for middle america and saying there's no challenge we cannot overcome together" even with this unusual election... the race was called relatively quick.

A lot quicker than what many were thinking, though the secretary of state said we would know tonight how kentucky voted.

Question up in the air now is what party will control the us senate?

Will mcconnell hold his seat as senate majorty leader?

Only time will tell as results keep coming in.

For now live in louisville, christy bollinger abc 36