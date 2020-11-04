Global  
 

Election 2020: Laurens County election results

Video Credit: WMGT
Election 2020: Laurens County election results
Laurens County election results.

Houston county... carolyn sullivan leads angela king anderson with 62 percent of the vote to just 38.

Now to laurens county, for dublin judicial circuit district attorney, craig fraser wins with over 60 percent of the vote.

For laurens county sheriff..

Larry dean defeats marshall floyd with 62 percent of the vote to just 38 percent.

Laurens county coroner, richard stanley the third beats kendrick mack with 67 percent of the vote.

Laurens county commission district 2..

Trae kemp wins this seat by a landslide, 80 percent to just 20 percent for peter makaya.

Laurens county commission district 3 was also won big.

Jeff davis defeats gary johnson with 72 percent of the vote.




