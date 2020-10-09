High School Boys Basketball: St. Martin vs. Moss Point

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 day ago

Between football season, Hurricane Zeta, and a presidential election, the start of the high school basketball season almost slipped right under the radar.

Martin hosting moss point i- some early-season - non-district action... son of - the coach kobe pavlus getting - some run in the starting five,- as a senior.- back and forth game, in the - early going... and check out th- length on this sophomore... 6'7- - - - kedrick osby... no no no... onl- player from the coast... on the- mississippi gridiron- sophomore watch list.

- but that's not stopping the - yellowjackets from attacking- the paint... jermaine glispy- absorbs the contact... and- one... except he would miss the- free throw... first points of - the game.

- tigers trying to trap on the- baseline... but st.

Martin- swings it - all the way around to brayden - barrett... from - the land of good and plenty...- we could use more of that, here- in- 20-20.- and the yellowjackets really- - - - getting out in transition - early... back to glispy on the- block... gets it to go off- glass... he - had six of the first nine st.

- martin points.- tigers with the answer on the - other end... osby showing off - the - range... three ball corner- pocket... this kid is gonna be- really dangerous... cuts the- lead to 9-7.- and he's not the only rim - protector, for moss point...- amoni curry checks that shot at- the door... keeping his team- within striking distance.

- and this thing came down to the- wire... but in the end... it's- st.

- martin taking this one in the - pressure cooker... 52-51.

- the st.

Martin girls also won i- the early game... by the final- of- 46-33.-