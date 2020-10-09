Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Boys Basketball: St. Martin vs. Moss Point

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
High School Boys Basketball: St. Martin vs. Moss Point

High School Boys Basketball: St. Martin vs. Moss Point

Between football season, Hurricane Zeta, and a presidential election, the start of the high school basketball season almost slipped right under the radar.

Oxford.- - between football season...- hurricane zeta... - and a presidential election...- the start of the high - school basketball season... - almost slipped right- under the radar.- so let's put it on the radar...- st.

Martin hosting moss point i- some early-season - non-district action... son of - the coach kobe pavlus getting - some run in the starting five,- as a senior.- back and forth game, in the - early going... and check out th- length on this sophomore... 6'7- - - - kedrick osby... no no no... onl- player from the coast... on the- mississippi gridiron- sophomore watch list.

- but that's not stopping the - yellowjackets from attacking- the paint... jermaine glispy- absorbs the contact... and- one... except he would miss the- free throw... first points of - the game.

- tigers trying to trap on the- baseline... but st.

Martin- swings it - all the way around to brayden - barrett... from - the land of good and plenty...- we could use more of that, here- in- 20-20.- and the yellowjackets really- - - - getting out in transition - early... back to glispy on the- block... gets it to go off- glass... he - had six of the first nine st.

- martin points.- tigers with the answer on the - other end... osby showing off - the - range... three ball corner- pocket... this kid is gonna be- really dangerous... cuts the- lead to 9-7.- and he's not the only rim - protector, for moss point...- amoni curry checks that shot at- the door... keeping his team- within striking distance.

- and this thing came down to the- wire... but in the end... it's- st.

- martin taking this one in the - pressure cooker... 52-51.

- the st.

Martin girls also won i- the early game... by the final- of- 46-33.-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yunoIuv

🐰kathleen🙏 just thinking about the story my nana told me the other day when she was in high school hanging out in her friend's… https://t.co/ov2zZCkqrB 2 hours ago

juice1522

.. RT @ElPasoHSMBB: Click Here to support the El Paso High School Boys Basketball Fall 2020 Fundraiser https://t.co/5iNzwZuaOA 2 hours ago

NateInSports

Nate Bryan HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 🏀 https://t.co/wepnB3BbS3 3 hours ago

athletics_vwsd

VWSD Athletics Freshman Boys And Girls Basketball - Warren Central High School vs. Pearl High School. Stream high school sports li… https://t.co/pvRYWG3vs9 3 hours ago

athletics_vwsd

VWSD Athletics Varsity Boys And Girls Basketball - Vicksburg High School vs. Holmes County Central High School. Stream high school… https://t.co/H15QNp38Dp 3 hours ago

kyliejacobs28

kylie RT @JusticeBrackney: This dude really just told me his HIGH SCHOOL basketball team could beat a WNBA team. Some boys really are full of the… 4 hours ago

JusticeBrackney

Justice Brackney This dude really just told me his HIGH SCHOOL basketball team could beat a WNBA team. Some boys really are full of themselves👀 4 hours ago

Lanoh_

Southpaw RT @kaggzie: I'll be very disappointed if the basketball team at Siakago Boys High School in Embu is not called Siakago Bulls 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

High School Football: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point [Video]

High School Football: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point

We already know region 8 runs through Moss Point for the second year in a row, however can the Tigers go undefeated in district play this time around?

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High School Football: Biloxi vs. St. Martin [Video]

High School Football: Biloxi vs. St. Martin

The Biloxi Indians started the season by not allowing a single point in their first two games, only to then lose their first three district games.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
High School Football: Vancleave vs. Moss Point [Video]

High School Football: Vancleave vs. Moss Point

Vancleave playing its first district game of the year, hosting 1-0 Moss Point, last year’s reigning champs in region 8 class 4A.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published