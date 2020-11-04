Lane County Republicans host watch party in Springfield

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 minute ago

Lane County Republicans hosted a watch party Tuesday night with about 160 people in attendance.

>> thank you.

>>> continuing our coverage let's go to kezi reporter.

>> what's the mood there as voters -- as the results continue to trickle in?

>> matt, renee, the energy is very high here at along came trudie in springfield as people have been flooding inside to watch the results coming in.

Many i spoke to said they are hopeful and who will be winning this election.

They believe it will be president trump.

The organizer of the event said 200 people are expected to show up tonight.

It's clear, many people are looking to watch this unfold in a lively atmosphere opposed to virtually, like the democratic party.

Many people here expressed their pride for america and told me that donald trump will improve the country to an even greater level.

Others shared that if given another four years he will keep americans in a free country, which is a big reason why they voted for him.

I spoke to some voters earlier this evening to find out more about the meaning behind their votes.

>> i voted for trump because he's sticking up for america.

He's standing for everything we believe, religious rights.

He's revamping the pride we have as americans.

We are proud and love our country.

Whereas for me i see the opposite side as just completely against everything i stand for on a moral grounds.

>> the event kicked off with a flag wave.

They will be here all night long.

Even the pandemic didn't stop people from coming out to gather to watch these results come in.

I was inside a moment ago and it was packed.

I'll be here all night long.

Stay with us for the latest on this election night coverage.