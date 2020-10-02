Global  
 

Trump statements 'dangerous', says US politics expert

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politics,says Donald Trump's vow to drag the US election into the courts with votes yetto be counted is "dangerous" and "reckless".


US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win [Video]

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win

Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this election because if incumbent Donald Trump loses it he will lose the election. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida's important because if Trump loses it he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," G Balachandran said. Reacting on the remarks of Biden who said if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, Balachandran said: "The US is in very critical position today. What Joe Biden says, look we are not a separate place. But we can fight politically we will go to work together. That was not the case with Trump. God help America if Trumps's win four years more." Watch the video for more details.

U.S. formally exits climate change-fighting Paris Accord

 Trump administration triggered the process a year ago. The exit makes it harder for other nations to tackle global warming but has no immediate impact.
How Biden and Trump Can Each Still Win the Presidency

 The president was able to close off several avenues to an early Biden win, but the former vice president still has a number of options.
Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting [Video]

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting, claiming fraud andintends to go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert [Video]

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert

Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politicsreacts to the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

brennaloving

bren NBC literally had to mute the president to correct his false statements. It's dangerous that people listen to trump… https://t.co/2G5GBv1b74 5 hours ago

SSVMS

SSVMS RT @CMAdocs: "President Trump’s recent false and dangerous assertions that physicians are inflating #COVID19 infection numbers for financia… 20 hours ago