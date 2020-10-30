Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Muslim organisations carry out protest against French President in Kolkata

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Muslim organisations carry out protest against French President in Kolkata

Muslim organisations carry out protest against French President in Kolkata

Muslims organisations in Kolkata held protest against French President Emmanuel Macron on November 04.

The demonstration was against his criticism of radical Islam after a school teacher was beheaded in France for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

The protestors were holding placards written "boycott French product".

Police put up a barricade to limit the gathering and to maintain the law and order.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

France honours slain teacher as school resumes

 France on Monday honoured the teacher beheaded near his school by a suspected Islamist radical as millions of students returned to class after a spate of attacks..
WorldNews

Macron wants to fix France's social ills – but he won't do it by 'reforming' ...

 The French president needed to stay calm in the face of terror attacks. Instead, he has bowed to patriotic passions The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,..
WorldNews

Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row

 An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the "internal..
IndiaTimes
Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia [Video]

Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia

Tens of thousands of Muslims marched in the capitals of Bangladesh and Indonesia to protest against Emmanuel Macron's support for caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Kolkata Kolkata Formerly Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

Festive season boosts footfall in Kolkata market despite pandemic [Video]

Festive season boosts footfall in Kolkata market despite pandemic

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people flocked to Kolkata's Chandini market on November 01, with the ongoing festive season boosting the footfall. Kolkata's Chandini market is famous for decorative items and colourful lights. Traders are expecting good business in the current Diwali season.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Fire breaks out at idols godown in Kolkata [Video]

Fire breaks out at idols godown in Kolkata

A fire broke out at an idols godown at Baishnabghata on October 31. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja together as a symbol of unity [Video]

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja together as a symbol of unity

Every festival in India represents the sense of brotherhood and syncretism beholden among the diversified population of the country. It is quite common to see people of different religious communities coming together and celebrating different festivals as a gesture of mutual respect and cooperation for each other. Similar scenes were observed in Siliguri and Agartala cities, where Hindus and Muslims collectively organised and celebrated the revered festival.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 05:53Published

Muhammad Muhammad Founder of Islam

At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in Bangladesh

 DHAKA (AFP) - At least 50,000 people took part Monday (Nov 2) in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over French President Emmanuel Macron's defence of..
WorldNews

FIR filed against poet Munawwar Rana over supporting killings in France saying 'we will kill too'

 Munawwar Rana news: Munawwar Rana had justified the murder of a teacher when he showed a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France. Munawar Rana said that if someone..
DNA

Solidarity with the French as a new wave of terror strikes

 In the past month, France has witnessed a wave of heinous terrorist attacks. On October 16, Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by Abdullakh Anzorov, an..
WorldNews

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds protest in West Bank against French President Macron [Video]

Hundreds protest in West Bank against French President Macron

A large group of demonstrators in Ramallah city in the central West Bank protested against French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (October 31).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:46Published
France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam [Video]

France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam

The French president announced his intention to fight what he calls 'Islamist separatism' at the beginning of October.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Muslim protesters burn pictures of Emmanuel Macron outside the French embassy in London [Video]

Muslim protesters burn pictures of Emmanuel Macron outside the French embassy in London

Anger towards the French President, Emmanuel Macron, grows as Muslim protests take place outside the French embassy in London, United Kingdom, on Friday (October 30).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published