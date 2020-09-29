|
|
|
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio
Trump also won in Ohio four years ago after it had twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.View on euronews
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races
Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36Published
President Obama, Howard Buffett
Steve Kroft questions the president on a wide range of critical topics, including his performance in office, the U.S. economy and unemployment, and the budget..
CBS News
|
Related news from verified sources
|
CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all ended up giving Ohio a great deal of coverage as the 2020 race between...
Mediaite - Published
|
Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the...
CBS News - Published
|
US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|