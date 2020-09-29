Global  
 

Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Trump also won in Ohio four years ago after it had twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.View on euronews


Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Officials count in close states Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia [Video]

Officials count in close states Texas, Ohio and Philadelphia

As polls close across America, officials at counting stations prepare for thelong challenge ahead as eyes turn to the rust belt states that could run wellinto the week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Biden vs Trump: Dow futures fluctuate as Wall Street awaits presidential election results

 Stock futures fluctuated Tuesday evening as investors awaited election results, with hotly contested states like Florida and Ohio up in the air.
USATODAY.com

Can Trump Win Without Ohio?
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call [Video]

Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call

Biden calls for patience as Trump plans Supreme Court fight.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer [Video]

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Presidential Election Triggers Protests in D.C., Beverly Hills

 President Trump revving up for a legal battle over the election is already triggering peaceful protests across the country ... and it's feeling like an eerie,..
TMZ.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Democrats see "narrowing" path to Senate majority as some races remain undecided

 As Americans anxiously await the results of the presidential election, Democrats are hoping to also flip enough Senate seats to take the majority in the chamber...
CBS News
Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in Kentucky [Video]

Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Re-election in Kentucky

The race between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic candidate Amy McGrath was called a win for McConnell by the Associated Press.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Biden campaign "feeling confident," former Obama aide says as ballot counting continues

 Millions of ballots are left to be counted in the 2020 election, including in key battleground states. Former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett..
CBS News

President Obama, Howard Buffett

 Steve Kroft questions the president on a wide range of critical topics, including his performance in office, the U.S. economy and unemployment, and the budget..
CBS News

Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on election night and key states to watch

 CBS News political analyst Reince Priebus and former senior adviser to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett, discuss the stakes on Election Day and the key states..
CBS News

Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance

 For more than a decade, Republicans have sought to destroy the signature achievement of the Obama administration – the Affordable Care Act, better known as..
WorldNews

Fox News, CNN and MSNBC Zero In on Ohio Amid Biden-Trump Deadlock in Key State

CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News all ended up giving Ohio a great deal of coverage as the 2020 race between...
Mediaite - Published

Biden outperforming Clinton's 2016 campaign in key Ohio demographics

Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the...
CBS News - Published

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic...
WorldNews - Published


Experts Believe Wisconsin Could Be The Key Battleground State In 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Experts Believe Wisconsin Could Be The Key Battleground State In 2020 Presidential Race

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden will be held in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, but the presidential race could hinge on the swing..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:42Published