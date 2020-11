Chrissy Teigen worried for the future of her country if Donald Trump is re-elected as President of the United States.

@network_easy Chrissy Teigen fears 'death or becoming a handsmaid' if Trump wins US election: Chrissy Teigen has shared her fears… https://t.co/YESlzahSNh 11 hours ago

@lastminutenews RT @Network_Easy : Chrissy Teigen fears 'death or becoming a handsmaid' if Trump wins US election: Chrissy Teigen has shared her fears as Do… 11 hours ago