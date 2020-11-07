Global  
 

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react on Twitter to Joe Biden's US presidential election winalongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris.


President, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

 President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said..
IndiaTimes

NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech Saturday

 The President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden..
The Verge

The future of Congress' relationship with the next president

 With Joe Biden now projected to be the winner of the presidential election, many questions remain about what his working relationship will look like with..
CBS News

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president [Video]

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president.

What are we supposed to call Kamala Harris' husband?

 Doug Emhoff will be the first male spouse of a vice president in U.S. history.
CBS News

Obama congratulates Biden and Harris on projected victory

 Mr. Obama thanked those who volunteered for the Biden campaign and all Americans who participated in the electoral process, including "everybody who voted for..
CBS News

Van Jones' moving reaction to Joe Biden's presumed election win pretty much says it all

Nailed it. In the breathless moments after major networks called the 2020 election for presumed...
'A new page for America': Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian West, celebs react to Joe Biden's win

After four days of anticipating election results, Joe Biden is the president-elect. Stars took to...
Celebrities react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after 2020 election victory

Celebrities including John Legend, Selena Gomez, and Lebron James reacted to President-elect Joe...
As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris [Video]

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect..

US election: Joe Biden's win has his supporters dreaming of a brighter future [Video]

US election: Joe Biden's win has his supporters dreaming of a brighter future

"In 2016, we woke up crying," said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City. "Today we are celebrating."View on euronews

Crowd chants 'USA' in New York's Times Square as Biden wins presidential election [Video]

Crowd chants 'USA' in New York's Times Square as Biden wins presidential election

Large crowds celebrate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Times Square, New York City, on Saturday (November 7).

