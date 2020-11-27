Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent.

Just a day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that would he would not concede the election.

He said he would voluntarily leave if the Electoral College votes to make Biden president in December.

Business Insider says Pres.

Elect Biden does not have to disprove mass fraud in order to take office.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes [Video]

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes

[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win [Video]

Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win

US President Donald Trump said that he will leave the White House if theElectoral College formalises President-Elect Joe Biden's victory - even as heinsisted such a decision would be a “mistake.”..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published