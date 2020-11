Legendary soccer player Maradona undergoes brain surgery Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:28s - Published Legendary soccer player Maradona undergoes brain surgery Legendary Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona is recovering after a brain operation on Tuesday (November 3). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Soccer great Maradona has successful brain surgery



Former soccer World Cup winner Diego Maradona has undergone successful brain surgery in Argentina according to his personal surgeon. The 60-year-old was admitted this week to treat a blood clot on the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 9 hours ago