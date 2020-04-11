New State Flag Approved - 11/04/20 Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago New State Flag Approved - 11/04/20 Mississippi voters approved the "In God We Trust" design overwhelmingly and state officials say they hope the new flag will better represent diversity and inclusion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The first time in a century, mississippi will have a new state flag.// yesterday, voters in the state approved the " in god we trust design"// the new flag features a magnolia blossom surrounded by 20 stars, and a gold five point star.// 20 stars to signify mississippi's status as the 20th state in the union.// and the gold five- point star reflects mississippi's indigenous native american tribes.// the referendum to retire the state flag came amid this year's racial turmoil.// state offical's hope the new flag will better represent diversity and



