Julianne Hough's Estranged Husband Cried A Lot

Laich, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, spoke about the emotional year he's had with the end of his marriage and the loss of his pets.

It's something I've recently learned since the passing of our two dogs," Laich said Monday in the "How Men Think" podcast.

"I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that's through crying," he said.

I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes.