Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julianne Hough's Estranged Husband Cried A Lot

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Julianne Hough's Estranged Husband Cried A Lot

Julianne Hough's Estranged Husband Cried A Lot

Laich, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, spoke about the emotional year he's had with the end of his marriage and the loss of his pets.

It's something I've recently learned since the passing of our two dogs," Laich said Monday in the "How Men Think" podcast.

"I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that's through crying," he said.

I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Julianne Hough Files for Divorce

Julianne Hough and estranged husband Brooks Laich are officially going their separate ways after...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tweets about this