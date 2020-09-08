Artist dives into his Puerto Rican roots

Marco Rios is an artist who dives into his Puerto Rican roots to create colorful works of art.

He was asked to create a work of art showing solidarity between the Black and Brown communities.

This piece was displayed on Chicago's Magnificent Mile after buildings were boarded up due to recent riots.

Despite the pandemic, Marco says this past year has been one of the best years for him as an artist and believes art is essential.

For more on Marco's work, visit his website mriosart.com