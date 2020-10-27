Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News

Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News

Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News [Video]

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:09Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:17Published
Celebrities React to Senate's Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court | Billboard News [Video]

Celebrities React to Senate's Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court | Billboard News

Just one week away from the Nov. 3 presidential election, the Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a 52-48 vote on Monday (Oct. 26).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:12Published