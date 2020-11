McGuffey: 'I was told I could never be a police officer' Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:38s - Published 3 days ago McGuffey: 'I was told I could never be a police officer' Her presumed defeat of Republican challenger, Bruce Hoffbauer will make her the county's first female sheriff and first lesbian sheriff. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like