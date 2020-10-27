Global  
 

Police detain over a dozen protesters in New York

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
New York police arrested at least a dozen people on Wednesday (November 4) night, following protests earlier in the day.


New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Arrests after protesters set fires in NYC

 Thousands marched past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Wednesday, calling for every vote in the U.S. presidential election to be tallied...
USATODAY.com

Protesters nationwide are demanding every voted be counted

 The 2020 election featured record turnout and an impassioned electorate. That momentum continued on Wednesday as crowds rallied in New York and other cities..
CBS News
New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted' [Video]

New York protesters demand 'every vote is counted'

Protesters took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday demanding that states count all ballots in the presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Protesters across the U.S. demand all votes be counted

 Protesters are hitting the streets in multiple cities, including New York City, Philly and Chicago, calling for every single vote to be counted. Mola Lenghi..
CBS News

New York City is being sued over the 'unjustifiable' police tactics used on George Floyd protesters

Eleven protesters have accused city leaders of failing to stop violent police conduct that saw them...
SBS - Published

New York City police arrest 32 during overnight unrest after fatal police shooting in Philadelphia

At least 32 people were taken into custody in New York City during overnight protests in the wake of...
FOXNews.com - Published

New York police say razor blade found in child's Halloween candy

Police are investigating a report that a razor blade was found in a child’s candy on Halloween...
FOXNews.com - Published


New York Weather: CBS2 11/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 11/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 4 at 11 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin [Video]

Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up In New York As New Travel Rules Begin

Quarantine checkpoints were set up in New York on Wednesday as new travel rules begin in the city; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published
NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest [Video]

NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest

Over 20 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest and cause destruction in Midtown; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published