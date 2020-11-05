Georgia: Still Uncalled For Presidency

As of 8:30 PM on Wednesday the 4th, the presidential race in Georgia has not been called.

Business Insider is reminding everyone that Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

The state has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1996.

Georgia is home to multiple competitive races in both the House and Senate.

The Senate delegation from Georgia, along with the state's legislature and governor, is firmly Republican.